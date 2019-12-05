Tokyo stocks open higher on trade deal hopes

(@imziishan)

Tokyo, Dec 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2019 ) :Tokyo stocks opened higher on Thursday after US stocks rallied on upbeat reports about US-China trade talks that offset lacklustre US economic data.

The benchmark Nikkei index climbed 0.78 percent or 180.89 points to 23,316.12 in early trade while the broader Topix index was up 0.58 percent or 9.91 points at 1,713.18.