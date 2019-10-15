UrduPoint.com
Tokyo Stocks Open Higher On US-China Deal

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2019 ) :Tokyo stocks opened higher Tuesday after a typhoon battered Japan over the long weekend, as investors played catch-up with other markets and Washington and Beijing worked on a trade deal.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 1.27 percent or 277.83 points to 22,076.70 in early trade while the broader Topix index was up 1.35 percent or 21.46 points at 1,616.73.

The Tokyo market was shut for a three-day weekend when a US-China partial trade deal was announced in Washington on Friday.

The enthusiasm has since ebbed somewhat as the focus shifted to the fact the deal did not remove any existing tariffs on hundreds of billions of Dollars of trade between the countries.

US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Monday that US and Chinese officials would hold talks by phone this week and next as they work to finalise the "phase one" trade deal.

Rakuten Securities chief strategist Masayuki Kubota said "it is evident that they announced a 'partial agreement' by shelving important issues.

" That means they are avoiding an escalation of their confrontation for now, he said.

"If it becomes clear that the tensions are easing, the Nikkei will rise past its highest level since last year," he said in a commentary.

SoftBank Group rose 2.50 percent to 4,260 Yen after a report that it has prepared a financing package that would give it control of WeWork.

Civil engineering companies and infrastructure builders rose sharply on expected reconstruction demand after Typhoon Hagibis battered Japan.

Penta-Ocean Construction jumped 3.69 percent to 617 yen and Maeda Road rose 2.36 percent to 2,424 yen.

The massive storm slammed into Japan on Saturday, bringing torrential rain and bursting river banks.

Nearly 60 people were killed, mostly in landslides and river flooding.

The Dollar was trading at 108.34 yen against 108.39 yen in New York Monday afternoon.

