Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2021 ) :Tokyo stocks opened higher on Monday tracking Wall Street gains with investors digesting the latest GDP data for Japan.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 0.82 percent or 242.60 points to 29,762.67 in early trade, while the broader Topix index advanced 0.66 percent or 12.73 points to 1,946.61.