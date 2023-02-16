UrduPoint.com

Tokyo Stocks Open Higher On US Gains, Cheap Yen

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 16, 2023 | 10:00 AM

Tokyo stocks open higher on US gains, cheap yen

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2023 ) :Tokyo stocks opened higher on Thursday as investors took heart from rallies on Wall Street and a weaker Yen against the dollar.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.54 percent, or 149.50 points, at 27,651.36 in early trade, while the broader Topix index added 0.48 percent, or 9.47 points, to 1,997.21.

Japanese shares "are expected to start with gains on rallies in the US market and a cheap yen", senior market analyst Toshiyuki Kanayama said in a note.

Wall Street stocks shrugged off early weakness, finishing with gains after a surprisingly strong January retail sales report.

Sales bounced by three percent last month to $697 billion after two months of contraction, following strong gains in auto sales, department store sales and other categories.

Analysts had expected a rise of just 1.

7 percent.

The report is the latest to suggest strength in the US economy -- something that has sometimes rattled equity investors nervous over potential further Federal Reserve interest rate increases.

The Dollar fetched 133.83 yen in Asian trade, against 134.15 yen in New York, where it firmed from 133.25 yen in Tokyo late Wednesday.

Sony Group was up 0.43 percent at 11,755 yen, Hitachi was up 0.52 percent at 6,967 yen, and SoftBank Group was up 0.40 percent at 5,814 yen.

Japan posted a trade deficit of 3.497 trillion yen ($26 billion), against market expectations of a 3.98 trillion yen deficit, due to soaring fuel costs and export declines in categories including auto parts and chip-making equipment, finance ministry data showed.

The trade data, released before the opening bell, did not prompt a strong market reaction.

Related Topics

Dollar Tokyo New York January Stocks Market From Asia Billion

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 February 2023

37 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 16th February 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 16th February 2023

42 minutes ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed witnesses closing of Xposure 2023

Sultan bin Ahmed witnesses closing of Xposure 2023

8 hours ago
 In the presence of Mohammed bin Rashid, Crown Pri ..

In the presence of Mohammed bin Rashid, Crown Prince of Fujairah delivers keyno ..

9 hours ago
 Deloitte publishes reports at WGS addressing cyber ..

Deloitte publishes reports at WGS addressing cyber skills gap and future health ..

9 hours ago
 Israeli Parliament Approves Law Stripping Terroris ..

Israeli Parliament Approves Law Stripping Terrorists of Citizenship - Prime Mini ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.