Tokyo stocks open higher on US gains, cheap yen

Tokyo, March 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2023 ) :Tokyo stocks opened higher Friday, helped by a cheap Yen and US rallies on bargain-hunting despite worries over tighter US monetary policy.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.70 percent, or 192.37 points, at 27,691.24 in early trade, while the broader Topix index added 0.64 percent, or 12.73 points, to 2,007.30.

"The Japanese market is expected to start with gains following rallies in US stocks and a cheap yen" against the dollar, Monex senior market analyst Toshiyuki Kanayama said in a note.

The Dollar fetched 136.69 yen in early Asian trade, against 136.73 yen in New York and 136.40 yen in Tokyo on Thursday.

Overnight, US equities forged higher in one of the most upbeat sessions in weeks.

Wall Street shares rose as "worries eased over acceleration in the pace of rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve, after Atlanta Fed President (Raphael) Bostic showed his support for a quarter-point rate hike" in the Fed's meeting this month, Kanayama noted.

Japan's jobless rate in January stood at 2.4 percent, down from 2.5 percent in December, according to data released by the internal affairs ministry before the opening bell.

The data did not prompt a strong market reaction.

Among major shares, Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing was up 3.87 percent at 28,200 yen, Sony Group was up 0.66 percent at 11,455 yen, and construction machine maker Komatsu was up 0.86 percent at 3,394 yen.

Nippon Steel was up 0.90 percent at 3,144 yen after a report said it is considering a major investment in a green steel project powered by hydrogen outside Japan, which may cost an estimated 100 billion yen ($733 million) or more.