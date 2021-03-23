UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tokyo Stocks Open Higher On US Rallies

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 23rd March 2021 | 09:10 AM

Tokyo stocks open higher on US rallies

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2021 ) :Tokyo stocks opened higher on Tuesday with investors taking heart from Wall Street rallies as bond yields pulled back from recent highs.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.71 percent or 206.08 points at 29,380.23 in early trade, while the broader Topix index gained 0.40 percent or 7.97 points to 1,998.15.

US stocks pushed higher as bond yields eased, with the Dow ending up 0.3 percent at 32,731.20 and the tech-rich Nasdaq closing up 1.2 percent.

"Japanese shares are seen gaining, encouraged by rallies in US stocks after bond yields retreated," Toshiyuki Kanayama, senior market analyst at Monex, said in a note.

The Dollar fetched 108.79 Yen in early Asian trade, against 108.83 yen in New York late Monday.

Among major shares in Tokyo, Daiichi-Sankyo was up 3.13 percent at 3,331 yen after the pharmaceutical firm said it has launched clinical trials in Japan for the development of a new coronavirus vaccine.

Marubeni slipped 0.45 percent to 947.5 yen after a report said a project to build a hydropower plant in northern Myanmar in which the trading firm is participating was suspended following the coup in the country.

Industrial machinery maker Ebara was up 0.91 percent at 4,440 yen after a report said it will boost production of chip-making equipment to address a global shortage of semiconductors.

Chip-maker Renesas rebounded from a 4.88 percent plunge in the previous session, trading up 2.57 percent at 1,198 yen.

The firm's president reportedly said Sunday a fire in one of its nine factories in Japan will likely "have a significant impact" on chip supplies.

Honda was down 0.42 percent at 3,331 yen but Toyota was up 0.77 percent at 8,426 yen.

Related Topics

Fire Shortage Dollar Tokyo New York Myanmar Japan Stocks Sunday Market From Toyota Asia Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sultan Al Qasimi directs organisation of Sharjah C ..

8 hours ago

Fortnightly COVID-19 PCR mandatory for unvaccinate ..

8 hours ago

Saudi Arabia announces new initiative to resolve Y ..

9 hours ago

Pakistan says Nowruz a time of 'renewal, regenerat ..

9 hours ago

WAPDA's Akeel Khan defeats PAF's Shoaib Khan in Me ..

8 hours ago

Bike lifter gang busted; four arrested

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.