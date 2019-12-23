UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tokyo Stocks Open Higher On US Rallies, Cheaper Yen

Umer Jamshaid 27 seconds ago Mon 23rd December 2019 | 08:10 AM

Tokyo stocks open higher on US rallies, cheaper yen

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2019 ) :Tokyo stocks opened higher on Monday helped by rallies on Wall Street, a cheaper yen, and sustained positive sentiment on US-China trade.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 0.43 percent, or 101.45 points, to 23,918.08 in early trade, while the broader Topix index was up 0.23 percent, or 4.04 points, at 1,737.11.

US President Donald Trump said Friday he had a "very good talk" with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on a partial resolution of the trade war.

"Investors took heart from President Trump's comments" that the bilateral talks with China were productive, Hideyuki Ishiguro, senior strategist at Daiwa Securities, said in a commentary.

Trump tweeted that China "already started large scale" increases in purchases of US farm goods, in line with the deal.

However, he did not give a date for when the so-called "phase one" agreement will actually be signed.

The comments helped boost US stocks on Friday, with all three major indices ending at all-time highs, with the Dollar edging higher against its major peers, including the yen.

In Asia on Monday, the dollar fetched 109.45 Yen against 109.47 yen in New York late Friday.

In Tokyo, China-linked shares were higher with construction machinery giant Komatsu gaining 0.86 percent to 2,675 yen and industrial robot maker Fanuc advancing 0.58 percent to 20,690 yen.

Chip-related shares were also higher, with Tokyo Electron trading up 0.83 percent at 24,150 yen and Advantest up 0.48 percent at 6,180 yen.

On Wall Street, the Dow ended up 0.3 percent at 28,455.09.

Related Topics

Resolution Dollar China Trump Robot Tokyo New York Stocks All From Agreement Asia Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler receives participants of government exch ..

9 hours ago

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed crowns winners of Al ..

9 hours ago

Wasl starts handover of Gardenia Townhomes on sche ..

10 hours ago

Members of Consultative Council for Children prese ..

12 hours ago

Etisalat signs on as exclusive partner of AWST 202 ..

12 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed meets with taskforce teams of ..

12 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.