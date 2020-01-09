UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tokyo Stocks Open Higher On US Rallies, Cheap Yen

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 09th January 2020 | 08:30 AM

Tokyo stocks open higher on US rallies, cheap yen

Tokyo, Jan 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2020 ) :Tokyo stocks opened higher on Thursday with investors taking heart from rallies on Wall Street and a cheaper Yen against the Dollar as fears of an all-out middle East conflict receded.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 1.39 percent or 322.35 points at 23,527.01 in early trade, while the broader Topix index rose 1.23 percent or 20.94 points to 1,722.34.

Japanese shares were being supported by "rallies in US shares and the yen's depreciation against the dollar" after the safe-haven Currency strengthened on tension between the US and Iran, said Yoshihiro Ito, chief strategist at Okasan Online Securities, in a commentary.

The dollar fetched 109.09 yen in early Asian trade, against 109.13 yen in New York and 108.43 yen in Tokyo on Wednesday.

Among major shares in Tokyo, Sony advanced 1.16 percent to 7,749 yen, Panasonic rose 1.26 percent to 1,044.5 yen, and Toyota was up 0.69 percent at 7,679 yen.

Nissan was up 1.73 percent at 640.9 yen after its fugitive former CEO Carlos Ghosn accused the Japanese automaker and Japanese prosecutors of plotting against him, speaking at a Beirut press conference in his first public appearance since fleeing the country.

On Wall Street, the Dow ended up 0.6 percent at 28,745.09.

Related Topics

Iran Dollar Tokyo Beirut New York Middle East Stocks From Toyota Asia

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Costa Rica&#039;s Presi ..

8 hours ago

OPEC will respond to any oil shortage, no concerns ..

9 hours ago

US Imposes Sanctions on South Sudan Vice President ..

9 hours ago

Plane grounding forces Liverpool's Mane to skip pr ..

9 hours ago

Chief of Army Staff extension given on basis of SC ..

9 hours ago

European Parliament Chief Calls for UN-Backed Liby ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.