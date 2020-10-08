Tokyo stocks open higher on US stimulus hopes, cheap yen

(@FahadShabbir)

Tokyo, Oct 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2020 ) :Tokyo stocks opened higher on Thursday, tracking rebounds on Wall Street after US President Donald Trump appeared to reverse his decision to put off new stimulus until after the November 3 election.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.33 percent or 77.84 points at 23,500.66 in early trade, while the broader Topix index gained 0.24 percent or 3.89 points to 1,650.36.

"Japanese shares are seen in positive territory on continued expectations for additional stimulus in the US," Okasan Online Securities said in a commentary, adding investors were also eyeing the US vice-presidential debate.

The cheaper Yen against the Dollar also supported the market, analysts said.

The dollar fetched 106.02 yen in early Asian trade, against 105.96 yen in New York late Wednesday.

US stocks rebounded Wednesday after Trump appeared to partially reverse his decision to end talks on a fiscal package, and called for stimulus payments.

Wall Street's main indices had fallen sharply on Tuesday -- also sending Japanese shares lower -- after Trump abruptly halted talks with Democrats on another stimulus package as the US economic recovery loses steam.

But late Tuesday, Trump called for Congress to "immediately" pass legislation to extend aid for airline workers and small businesses. Trump also said he would back another round of $1,200 stimulus payments for workers.

In Tokyo, chip-testing equipment maker Advantest was up 1.72 percent at 5,300 yen and chip-making equipment manufacturer Tokyo Electron was up 0.81 percent at 27,785 yen.

Some other electronics were higher, with Olympus trading up 2.30 percent at 2,219 yen and Canon up 0.20 percent at 1,752.5 yen.

ANA Holdings was down 1.55 percent at 2,441.5 yen after a report said it plans to slash salaries for all employees by 30 percent. Its rival Japan Airlines was down 0.53 percent at 2,008 yen.

On Wall Street, the Dow ended up 1.9 percent at 28,303.46.