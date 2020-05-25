UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tokyo Stocks Open Higher On Virus Hopes

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 42 seconds ago Mon 25th May 2020 | 09:40 AM

Tokyo stocks open higher on virus hopes

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2020 ) :Tokyo stocks opened higher on Monday on expectations the state of emergency will be lifted for the whole nation including economic powerhouse Tokyo.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 1.37 percent or 279.75 points at 20,667.91 in early trade, while the broader Topix index advanced 1.16 percent or 17.20 points to 1,495.00.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's government is widely expected to lift the state of emergency for Tokyo later in the day, after last week lifting it for the western Osaka region.

Traders are caught between concerns over a second coronavirus wave and US-China tensions on one hand and hopes that lifting the emergency will spur economic recovery in Japan, said Hideyuki Ishiguro, senior strategist at Daiwa Securities.

In Tokyo, major shares were higher, with Uniqlo casual wear operator Fast Retailing trading up 1.26 percent at 53,670 yen, Toyota gaining 1.03 percent at 6,354 Yen and Sony higher by 0.94 percent at 6,837 yen.

The Dollar fetched 107.73 yen in Asian trade, and 107.56 yen in New York on Friday.

On Friday, US stocks finished mostly higher, with the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index leading major indices, gaining 0.4 percent to finish at 9,324.59, an increase of more than 3.4 percent over the week.

The Dow shed less than 0.1 percent to end at 24,465.16, while the broad-based S&P 500 added 0.2 percent at 2,955.45.

Related Topics

Dollar Osaka Tokyo New York Japan Stocks Government Toyota Asia Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

16 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed visits security and service de ..

12 hours ago

SDTPS inaugurates Khorfakkan Monument

13 hours ago

US reports 1,127 coronavirus deaths, fatalities up ..

14 hours ago

Russia reports 8,599 new coronavirus cases, a reco ..

14 hours ago

UAE health ministry conducts over 35,000 additiona ..

15 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.