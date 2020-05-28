UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tokyo Stocks Open Higher On Virus Optimism

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 33 seconds ago Thu 28th May 2020 | 08:10 AM

Tokyo stocks open higher on virus optimism

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2020 ) :Tokyo stocks opened higher on Thursday, extending rallies on Wall Street on optimism over steps to reopen major economies worldwide with the worst of the coronavirus pandemic seemingly over.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.98 percent, or 210.63 points, at 21,629.86 in early trade, while the broader Topix index gained 0.76 percent, or 11.84 points, to 1,561.31.

"Japanese shares are supported by US rallies" with traders bullish on the reopening of the US and Japan, said Toshiyuki Kanayama, senior market analyst at Monex.

Concerns over a simmering row between the US and China over Hong Kong's special status are putting a brake on the euphoria, however, analysts said.

The Dollar fetched 107.86 Yen in early Asian trade, against 107.77 yen in New York on Wednesday.

In Tokyo, airlines were among the winners, with Japan Airlines rising 1.28 percent to 2,214.5 yen and ANA Holdings trading up 1.07 percent at 2,699.5 yen.

Honda rallied 2.29 percent to 2,876 yen and Toyota gained 1.36 percent to 6,832 yen.

Nissan surged 7.96 percent to 448.6 yen and Mitsubishi Motors climbed 6.05 percent to 333 yen after their three-way alliance with Renault unveiled plans to deepen their cooperation.

On Wall Street, the Dow ended up 2.2 percent at 25,548.27.

Related Topics

Dollar China Hong Kong Tokyo Alliance New York Japan Stocks Market Toyota Mitsubishi Renault Asia Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Arab Coalition forces intercept Houthi drones targ ..

7 hours ago

UAE Government announces 30 percent return to work ..

7 hours ago

OECD recognises UAE&#039;s efforts in fighting cor ..

8 hours ago

COVID-19 recoveries rise to 16,371; 883 new cases ..

9 hours ago

Canadian Court Dismisses Huawei CFO Meng's Applica ..

8 hours ago

Pakistan strongly condemns start of temple's const ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.