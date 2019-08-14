UrduPoint.com
Tokyo Stocks Open Higher On Wall St Gains

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 14th August 2019 | 08:30 AM

Tokyo stocks open higher on Wall St gains

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2019 ) :Tokyo stocks opened higher on Wednesday, following rises on Wall Street, as concerns over the US-China trade row eased after President Donald Trump delayed tariffs on key Chinese goods.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index climbed 0.98 percent or 200.21 points to 20,655.65 in early trade while the broader Topix index was up 0.90 percent or 13.36 points at 1,499.93.

