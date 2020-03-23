UrduPoint.com
Tokyo Stocks Open Higher Supported By Cheaper Yen

Umer Jamshaid 50 seconds ago Mon 23rd March 2020 | 09:30 AM

Tokyo stocks open higher supported by cheaper yen

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2020 ) :Tokyo stocks opened higher on Monday as a relatively cheaper Yen against the Dollar supported the market even as investors warily watched the spread of the coronavirus.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 1.57 percent or 260.60 points at 16,813.43 in early trade, while the broader Topix index was up 0.61 percent or 7.77 points at 1,290.99.

