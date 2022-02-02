UrduPoint.com

Tokyo Stocks Open Higher Tracking US Rallies

Faizan Hashmi Published February 02, 2022 | 08:30 AM

Tokyo stocks open higher tracking US rallies

Tokyo, Feb 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2022 ) :Tokyo stocks opened higher on Wednesday tracking gains on Wall Street, with investors focused on earnings reports by major companies including Sony due later in the day.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.84 percent or 226.75 points at 27,305.23 in early trade, while the broader Topix index was up 0.75 percent or 14.14 points at 1,910.20.

"The Japanese market is seen starting with gains following rallies in US shares," senior market analyst Toshiyuki Kanayama said in a note.

Risk-averse sentiment is receding thanks to "brisk earnings by companies both in Japan and in the US," Okasan Online Securities said, adding profit-taking sell orders could still cap the upper limit of the market.

The Dollar fetched 114.71 Yen in early Asian trade, against 114.67 yen in New York late Tuesday.

In Tokyo, Sony was up 2.66 percent at 13,095 yen ahead of its earnings report due after the market close.

Panasonic was up 0.99 percent at 1,269 yen, Hitachi was up 1.96 percent at 5,916 yen and Japan Airlines (JAL) was up 1.70 percent at 2,210 yen, ahead of their earnings reports due after the market close.

JAL's rival ANA Holding rallied 3.78 percent to 2,496.5 yen after the company reported a better-than-expected third quarter operating profit, even as it booked a net loss of 102.8 billion yen ($894 million) for the nine months to December.

Related Topics

Dollar Company Tokyo New York Japan December Stocks Market Asia Billion Million

Recent Stories

Palestine Hails Amnesty International Report Blami ..

Palestine Hails Amnesty International Report Blaming Israel for Apartheid

8 hours ago
 Ukraine for US Tool For Containing Russia - Putin

Ukraine for US Tool For Containing Russia - Putin

8 hours ago
 Nawaz Sharif punished for corrupt practices: Ali A ..

Nawaz Sharif punished for corrupt practices: Ali Awan

8 hours ago
 Putin Says 'Open Doors Policy' Not Mentioned in NA ..

Putin Says 'Open Doors Policy' Not Mentioned in NATO Documents

8 hours ago
 Borrell Discusses Lavrov's Letter With Partners Fr ..

Borrell Discusses Lavrov's Letter With Partners From US, OSCE, NATO

8 hours ago
 UN Sees Dialogue as Only Way Forward After Putin S ..

UN Sees Dialogue as Only Way Forward After Putin Says US Ignored Russian Securit ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>