UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tokyo Stocks Open Higher With Eye On China Data

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 15th May 2020 | 08:40 AM

Tokyo stocks open higher with eye on China data

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2020 ) :Tokyo stocks opened higher on Friday with investors heartened by rallies in US shares but eyeing Chinese economic indicators due later in the day.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 1.15 percent or 229.98 points at 20,144.76 in early trade, while the broader Topix index edged up 0.86 percent or 12.50 points to 1,459.05.

"The Japanese market is supported by US rallies, while China's industrial production and retail sales due at 11 am (0200 GMT) are in focus," Toshiyuki Kanayama, senior market analyst at Monex, said in a commentary.

The Dollar fetched 107.37 Yen in early Asian trade, against 107.27 yen in New York.

In Tokyo, blue-chip exporters were higher with Sony rallying 1.83 percent to 6,918 yen, Toyota trading up 1.11 percent at 6,312 yen, and chip-making equipment maker Tokyo Electron up 3.15 percent at 22,770 yen.

Wall Street stocks finished higher Thursday as beaten-down banking shares rallied, while another spike in jobless claims was better than market expectations.

In New York, the Dow ended up 1.6 percent at 23,625.34.

Related Topics

Dollar China Tokyo New York Stocks Market Toyota Asia

Recent Stories

Sheikha Fatima donates for COVID-19 elderly patien ..

6 hours ago

Dubai Health Authority deploys advanced mobile tes ..

6 hours ago

Department of Economic Development directs commerc ..

7 hours ago

Sheikha Fatima sends congratulatory message markin ..

7 hours ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan leads religious leade ..

8 hours ago

MBRGI’s Healthcare &amp; Disease Control project ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.