UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tokyo Stocks Open Higher With Eyes On China GDP

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Fri 17th April 2020 | 09:30 AM

Tokyo stocks open higher with eyes on China GDP

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2020 ) :Tokyo stocks opened higher on Friday, extending rallies on Wall Street with investors eyeing China's GDP figures due later in the day.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 1.87 percent or 360.87 points at 19,651.07 in early trade, while the broader Topix index rose 1.16 percent or 16.55 points to 1,438.79.

"Japanese shares are supported by sharp rises in US stocks as President Donald Trump vowed to press ahead with reopening the economy," Toshiyuki Kanayama, senior market analyst at Monex, said in a note.

China's January-March GDP data due during late morning trade in Tokyo "is in focus as it is expected to show the first negative quarter-on-quarter growth since 1992," he added.

Some investors may refrain from active trading ahead of the weekend, analysts said.

The Dollar fetched 107.90 Yen in early Asian trade, against 107.81 yen in New York late Thursday.

In Tokyo, automakers were among winners, with Toyota trading up 0.88 percent at 6,660 yen and Honda up 2.43 percent at 2335.5 yen.

Parts makers were also higher, with Yasukawa Electric rallying 2.89 percent to 3,205 yen and Murata Manufacturing advancing 1.43 percent to 5,752 yen.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.1 percent at 23,537.68.

Related Topics

Dollar China Trump Honda Tokyo New York May Stocks Market From Toyota Asia Dow Jones

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

9 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development carri ..

7 hours ago

OECD rallies efforts to weather COVID-19 crisis

7 hours ago

Official spokesperson for UAE health sector calls ..

8 hours ago

No evidence of COVID-19 spreading through mail or ..

8 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed chairs remote meeting of Dubai ..

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.