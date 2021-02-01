Tokyo stocks open higher with eyes on earnings

Tokyo, Feb 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2021 ) :Tokyo stocks opened higher on Monday as investors factored in falls on Wall Street and kept their focus on Japanese corporate earnings reports.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.24 percent or 66.18 points at 27,729.57 in early trade, while the broader Topix index edged up 0.18 percent or 3.22 points to 1,812.00.

The Dollar fetched 104.71 Yen in early Asian trade, against 104.72 yen in New York.

"Japanese shares are seen rising as investors have factored in falls in the US market," Okasan Online Securities chief strategist Yoshihiro Ito said in a commentary.

In Tokyo, ANA Holdings was up 0.47 percent at 2,230.5 yen after it reported a third-quarter operating loss that was smaller than market expectation.

Its rival Japan Airlines was up 0.43 percent at 1,871 yen ahead of its earnings report due after market close.

Nintendo was up 2.51 percent at 62,100 yen ahead of its earnings report also due after market close.

On Wall Street, major indices fell about two percent, with the Dow ending down 2.0 percent at 29,982.62.