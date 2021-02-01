UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tokyo Stocks Open Higher With Eyes On Earnings

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 01st February 2021 | 08:40 AM

Tokyo stocks open higher with eyes on earnings

Tokyo, Feb 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2021 ) :Tokyo stocks opened higher on Monday as investors factored in falls on Wall Street and kept their focus on Japanese corporate earnings reports.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.24 percent or 66.18 points at 27,729.57 in early trade, while the broader Topix index edged up 0.18 percent or 3.22 points to 1,812.00.

The Dollar fetched 104.71 Yen in early Asian trade, against 104.72 yen in New York.

"Japanese shares are seen rising as investors have factored in falls in the US market," Okasan Online Securities chief strategist Yoshihiro Ito said in a commentary.

In Tokyo, ANA Holdings was up 0.47 percent at 2,230.5 yen after it reported a third-quarter operating loss that was smaller than market expectation.

Its rival Japan Airlines was up 0.43 percent at 1,871 yen ahead of its earnings report due after market close.

Nintendo was up 2.51 percent at 62,100 yen ahead of its earnings report also due after market close.

On Wall Street, major indices fell about two percent, with the Dow ending down 2.0 percent at 29,982.62.

Related Topics

Dollar Tokyo New York Japan Stocks Market Asia

Recent Stories

Poor visibility warning

7 hours ago

Saudi Royal Court announces death of Princess Nour ..

7 hours ago

Five-day weather forecast

7 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid approves UAE government depart ..

8 hours ago

UAE, Bahrain open &#039;Green Corner&#039; heritag ..

8 hours ago

Frontline heroes play key roles in UAE’s success ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.