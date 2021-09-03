Tokyo stocks open higher with eyes on key US jobs data

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Tokyo, Sept 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2021 ) :Tokyo stocks opened higher on Friday as investors took heart from US rallies with investors looking ahead to US job data due later in the day.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.25 percent or 70.23 points at 28,613.74 in early trade, while the broader Topix index edged up 0.27 percent or 5.39 points to 1,988.96.

"Japanese shares are seen supported by rallies in the US market, but traders could turn to a wait-and-see attitude ahead of US jobs data, Toshiyuki Kanayama, senior market analyst of Monex, said in a note.

The Dollar fetched 109.96 Yen in early Asian trade, against 109.95 yen in New York late Thursday.

On Wall Street, both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq finished at fresh records following better weekly jobless claim data ahead of the closely-watched August employment report.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended up 0.4 percent at 35,443.82.

In Tokyo, Fast Retailing was down 1.89 percent at 71,960 yen after it said its Uniqlo sales for August in Japan dropped 38.9 percent year-on-year as cool temperatures and heavy rain dampened demand for its clothing products.

Mitsubishi Motors was up 1.07 percent at 283 yen after a report said the firm is considering a new factory in Bangladesh.

Its bigger rivals were up less, with Toyota trading up 0.30 percent at 9,679 yen and Honda up 0.30 percent at 3,350 yen.

Among others, some high-tech firms were higher, with Hitachi trading up 2.77 percent at 6,375 yen and Olympus up 0.90 percent at changing hands at 2,348 yen.