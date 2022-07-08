Tokyo stocks open higher with eyes on US data

(@FahadShabbir)

Tokyo, July 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2022 ) :Tokyo stocks opened higher Friday following gains on Wall Street, with investors shifting their focus to fresh data due in coming days for cues on US monetary policy.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.49 percent or 129.69 points, at 26,620.22 in early trade, while the broader Topix index advanced 0.35 percent, or 6.63 points, to 1,888.96.

Japanese shares received support from overnight US stock rallies, but "investors tend to take to the sidelines ahead of US jobs data", which is due later in the day, senior market analyst Toshiyuki Kanayama of Monex said in a note.

Friday's all-important US government jobs report is expected to show growth slowing, with the US economy adding 250,000 positions in June and the unemployment rate holding steady at 3.6 percent.

Stephen Innes, managing partner of SPI Asset Management, said in a note: "A significant focus remains on whether the Fed will hike by 50 basis points or 75 basis points in July -- with all eyes on CPI next week as an important determinant of their direction.

" "Still, I think the market may look past any higher June CPI and University of Michigan inflation expectations, given the pullback in gasoline and the stable inflation expectations." The Dollar fetched 136.00 Yen in early Asian trade, against 136.01 yen in New York late Thursday.

Among major shares in Tokyo, shipping firm Nippon Yusen rallied 2.72 percent to 9,430 yen, Nippon Steel was up 2.09 percent at 1,926 yen, and chip-testing equipment maker Advantest was up 1.68 percent at 7,270 yen.

Airline ANA Holdings was up 0.52 percent at 2,407 yen and Fast Retailing was up 2.24 percent at 69,520 yen.

Japan's household spending in May dropped 0.5 percent year-on-year, which was worse than market expectations of a 2.1 percent rise and the third consecutive monthly decline, official data released before the opening bell showed.

Spending dipped 1.7 percent in April and dropped 2.3 percent in March amid soaring prices.