Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2020 ) :Tokyo stocks opened lower Wednesday on profit-taking following recent rallies propelled by coronavirus vaccine developments and an economic pick-up.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.51 percent or 132.48 points at 25,882.14 in early trade, while the broader Topix index slipped 0.49 percent or 8.55 points to 1,726.11.