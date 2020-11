(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2020 ) :Tokyo stocks opened lower on Thursday, extending falls on Wall Street, as concerns over an increase in virus infections offset optimism about Covid-19 vaccines.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.34 percent or 87.20 points at 25,640.94 in early trade, while the broader Topix index slipped 0.13 percent or 2.24 points to 1,718.41.