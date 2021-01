Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2021 ) :Tokyo stocks opened lower on Friday, with a dearth of fresh market-moving factors following a rally in the previous session.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.56 percent or 162.47 points at 28,594.39 in early trade, while the broader Topix index was down 0.58 percent or 10.78 points at 1,849.86.