Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2021 ) :Tokyo stocks opened lower on Wednesday with profit-taking selling ahead of the Golden Week holidays in Japan weighing on the market.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.35 percent or 102.24 points at 28,889.65 in early trade, while the broader Topix index slipped 0.09 percent or 1.75 points to 1,901.80.