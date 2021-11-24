Tokyo stocks open lower

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2021 ) :Tokyo stocks opened lower on Wednesday after a mixed close on Wall Street, with investors sceptical about a US-led plan for a coordinated release by several countries of strategic oil reserves.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.33 percent or 96.98 points at 29,677.13 in early trade, while the broader Topix index was down 0.15 percent or 3.12 points at 2,039.70.