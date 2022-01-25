Tokyo stocks open lower

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2022 ) :Tokyo stocks opened lower on Tuesday with investors remaining cautious over geopolitical risks linked to Ukraine and the US Federal Reserve's decision later in the day.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.51 percent, or 140.42 points, at 27,447.95 in early trade, while the broader Topix index lost 0.63 percent, or 12.17 points, to 1,917.70.