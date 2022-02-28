- Home
Tokyo Stocks Open Lower
Muhammad Irfan Published February 28, 2022 | 09:10 AM
Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2022 ) :Tokyo stocks opened lower on Monday with investors closely watching the Ukraine crisis.
The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.54 percent or 143.23 points at 26,333.27 in early trade, while the broader Topix index was down 0.16 percent or 2.95 points at 1,873.29.
