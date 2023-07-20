Tokyo stocks open lower

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2023 ) :Tokyo stocks opened lower Thursday after modest gains on Wall Street supported by optimistic views that the US Federal Reserve would soon end its cycle of interest rate hikes.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index lost 0.31 percent, or 102.55 points, to 32,793.48 in early trade, while the broader Topix index was down 0.09 percent, or 2.05 points, at 2,276.92.

"The Japanese market is likely to be starting in a narrow range as US stocks only saw slight gains," Monex senior market analyst Toshiyuki Kanayama said in a note.

The focus is whether the Nikkei will rise above the psychologically important 33,000 level or not, analysts said.

The Dollar fetched 139.60 Yen in early Asian trade, against 139.71 yen in New York late Wednesday.

Overnight in New York, the Dow rose for an eighth straight day, extending a bullish run on better-than-expected economic figures in recent weeks.

The Dow ended up 0.3 percent at 35,061.21, the broad-based S&P 500 advanced 0.2 percent, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index was flat at 14,358.02.

US gains were also supported by expectations that the Fed will raise interest rates at its policy meeting next week but then hold them there, analysts said.

"But during the US trade, the Dow saw profit-taking sales after the index rose above the 35,000 level," senior analyst Ryotaro Sawada of Tokai Tokyo Research Institute said in a commentary, adding that traders in Tokyo are awaiting corporate earnings by blue-chip Japanese companies.

Japan posted a 43 billion yen ($309 million) trade surplus in June, the first surplus in nearly two years, thanks to rising exports of automobiles and construction machines and falls in imports of crude oil, coal and liquefied natural gas, according to data released by the finance ministry.

The market had expected a 46.7 billion yen deficit, but the latest data that was released shortly before the opening bell did not prompt strong market reaction.

Among individual stocks, motors manufacturer Nidec was down 0.44 percent at 7,840 yen ahead of its quarterly earnings report due after the market close.

SoftBank Group was down 0.50 percent at 7,020 yen, Sony Group was off 0.26 percent at 13,220 yen, and chip-testing equipment maker Advantest was down 3.47 percent at 21,145 yen.

Airlines were higher after official data showed Japan received 10.71 million foreign arrivals in the six months to June, with the number topping 10 million for the first time since the same period in pre-pandemic 2019.

ANA Holdings traded up 1.08 percent at 3,362 yen and Japan Airlines was up 1.44 percent at 3,099 yen.

Toyota was up 0.52 percent at 2,303 yen, and Nippon Steel was up 1.92 percent at 3,076 yen.