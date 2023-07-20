Open Menu

Tokyo Stocks Open Lower

Sumaira FH Published July 20, 2023 | 09:00 AM

Tokyo stocks open lower

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2023 ) :Tokyo stocks opened lower Thursday after modest gains on Wall Street supported by optimistic views that the US Federal Reserve would soon end its cycle of interest rate hikes.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index lost 0.31 percent, or 102.55 points, to 32,793.48 in early trade, while the broader Topix index was down 0.09 percent, or 2.05 points, at 2,276.92.

"The Japanese market is likely to be starting in a narrow range as US stocks only saw slight gains," Monex senior market analyst Toshiyuki Kanayama said in a note.

The focus is whether the Nikkei will rise above the psychologically important 33,000 level or not, analysts said.

The Dollar fetched 139.60 Yen in early Asian trade, against 139.71 yen in New York late Wednesday.

Overnight in New York, the Dow rose for an eighth straight day, extending a bullish run on better-than-expected economic figures in recent weeks.

The Dow ended up 0.3 percent at 35,061.21, the broad-based S&P 500 advanced 0.2 percent, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index was flat at 14,358.02.

US gains were also supported by expectations that the Fed will raise interest rates at its policy meeting next week but then hold them there, analysts said.

"But during the US trade, the Dow saw profit-taking sales after the index rose above the 35,000 level," senior analyst Ryotaro Sawada of Tokai Tokyo Research Institute said in a commentary, adding that traders in Tokyo are awaiting corporate earnings by blue-chip Japanese companies.

Japan posted a 43 billion yen ($309 million) trade surplus in June, the first surplus in nearly two years, thanks to rising exports of automobiles and construction machines and falls in imports of crude oil, coal and liquefied natural gas, according to data released by the finance ministry.

The market had expected a 46.7 billion yen deficit, but the latest data that was released shortly before the opening bell did not prompt strong market reaction.

Among individual stocks, motors manufacturer Nidec was down 0.44 percent at 7,840 yen ahead of its quarterly earnings report due after the market close.

SoftBank Group was down 0.50 percent at 7,020 yen, Sony Group was off 0.26 percent at 13,220 yen, and chip-testing equipment maker Advantest was down 3.47 percent at 21,145 yen.

Airlines were higher after official data showed Japan received 10.71 million foreign arrivals in the six months to June, with the number topping 10 million for the first time since the same period in pre-pandemic 2019.

ANA Holdings traded up 1.08 percent at 3,362 yen and Japan Airlines was up 1.44 percent at 3,099 yen.

Toyota was up 0.52 percent at 2,303 yen, and Nippon Steel was up 1.92 percent at 3,076 yen.

Related Topics

Exports Dollar Oil Tokyo Same New York Japan June Stocks Gas 2019 Market Asia Billion Million

Recent Stories

UAE, Egypt to deepen cooperation in higher educati ..

UAE, Egypt to deepen cooperation in higher education and scientfic research

7 hours ago
 EGA’s &#039;Engineer the Future&#039; programme ..

EGA’s &#039;Engineer the Future&#039; programme reaches over 6,700 school stud ..

8 hours ago
 Czech Parliament Ratifies Defense Pact With US

Czech Parliament Ratifies Defense Pact With US

9 hours ago
 US Rallying Allies to 'Encircle' China, Beijing No ..

US Rallying Allies to 'Encircle' China, Beijing Not Provoking - Chinese Envoy

9 hours ago
 Cypher still in possession of 'criminal' Imran Nia ..

Cypher still in possession of 'criminal' Imran Niazi: Rana Sana

9 hours ago
 Putin says Russia would return to grain deal if de ..

Putin says Russia would return to grain deal if demands met

9 hours ago
European Commission Working on Increasing Ukrainia ..

European Commission Working on Increasing Ukrainian Grain Exports by Land Via EU

9 hours ago
 US Retains Channels of Communication With N. Korea ..

US Retains Channels of Communication With N. Korea on Detained Soldier - State D ..

9 hours ago
 Vingegaard closer to Tour title after crushing Pog ..

Vingegaard closer to Tour title after crushing Pogacar again

10 hours ago
 French Police Arrested 3,800 Rioters During Week o ..

French Police Arrested 3,800 Rioters During Week of Unrest - Interior Minister

10 hours ago
 Fazl alleges IK orchestrated 'Cypher' drama for po ..

Fazl alleges IK orchestrated 'Cypher' drama for political gains

10 hours ago
 Coordination between UAE and Türkiye private sect ..

Coordination between UAE and Türkiye private sectors enhances intra-regional tr ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous