Tokyo stocks open lower

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2023 ) :Tokyo stocks opened lower on Friday after US high-tech shares dropped on selloffs in Tesla and Netflix, even as the Dow rose for the ninth straight session.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.64 percent, or 208.31 points, at 32,282.21 in early trade, while the broader Topix index lost 0.21 percent, or 4.85 points, to 2,256.05.

Overnight in New York, the tech-rich Nasdaq tumbled 2.1 percent and the broad-based S&P 500 fell 0.7 percent, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average finished at 35,225.18, up 0.5 percent, extending a rally.

"The Japanese market is seen starting with falls following declines in US high-tech shares," Monex senior market analyst Toshiyuki Kanayama said in a note.

The Dollar fetched 139.

95 Yen in early Asian trade, against 140.05 yen in New York late Thursday.

In Tokyo, chip-linked shares dived, with chip-testing equipment maker Advantest dropping 4.76 percent to 19,990 yen, and chip-making equipment manufacturer Tokyo Electron sinking 4.94 percent to 19,440 yen.

SoftBank Group was down 1.67 percent at 6,881 yen, Sony Group slipped 0.46 percent at 13,015 yen, and Hitachi fell 0.41 percent at 8,826 yen.

Nissan was down 0.34 percent at 607.7 yen while its rival Honda was up 0.67 percent at 4,355 yen.

Japan's consumer prices rose 3.3 percent year-on-year in June, with the pace of inflation accelerating from the 3.2 percent recorded in May, government data showed before the opening bell.

The data did not prompt strong market reactions.