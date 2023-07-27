Tokyo stocks open lower

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2023 ) :Tokyo stocks opened lower Thursday after US shares ended mixed following the Federal Reserve's much-anticipated rate hike, with a stronger Yen weighing on the market.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.50 percent, or 164.65 points, at 32,503.69 in early trade, while the broader Topix index slipped 0.38 percent, or 8.63 points, to 2,274.46.

The Japanese market started with falls "as the dollar-yen is tilting towards a stronger yen, while the mixed close in the US market failed to give clues" for trade, senior market analyst Toshiyuki Kanayama of Monex said in a note.

The Dollar fetched 140.34 yen in early Asian trade, unchanged from the levels in New York, but down from 140.95 yen in Tokyo late Wednesday.

Overnight on Wall Street, investors shrugged off the latest Fed interest rate hike, with the three major indices finishing little-changed after a choppy session.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.

2 percent higher at 35,520.12, the broad-based S&P 500 slipped less than 0.1 percent to 4,566.75, while the tech-rich Nasdaq composite index dipped 0.1 percent to 14,127.28.

In Tokyo, Nissan was down 3.24 percent at 635.5 yen, after it said it had agreed to invest up to 600 million Euros ($664 million) in Renault's new electric vehicle venture Ampere.

Nissan also reported its net profit more than doubled in the three months to June, as a weaker yen and improving sales in Japan and North America offset declines in China.

Its bigger rival Toyota was down 0.32 percent at 2,314.5 yen, and Honda was off 0.45 percent at 4,415 yen.

Chip-testing equipment maker Advantest was down 3.05 percent at 19,545 yen after it reported sharp declines in sales and profits for the first quarter to June.

Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing was up 1.43 percent at 34,730 yen and shipping firm Mitsui O.S.K. Lines was up 0.92 percent at 3,744 yen.