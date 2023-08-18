Tokyo stocks open lower

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2023 ) :Tokyo shares opened lower Friday following losses on Wall Street, as US Treasury bond yields rose further from multi-year highs.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index fell 0.96 percent, or 303.66 points, to 31,322.34, while the broader Topix index slipped 0.84 percent, or 18.91 points, to 2,234.15.

The Dollar stood at 145.74 yen, against 145.79 Yen seen Thursday in New York.

Overnight, US equities fell as the yield on the 10-year US Treasury note, which hit a 15-year peak on Wednesday, climbed above 4.3 percent.

"Investor apprehensions surrounding possible increases in interest rates by monetary policymakers have instigated a renewed wave of selling in global stocks and bonds," Stephen Innes of SPI Asset Management said.

"Within this landscape, investors are taking notice of the possibility of additional Fed fund rate hikes this year," Innes added.

The rise in yields comes amid worries the Federal Reserve could continue to hike interest rates or could leave interest rates at lofty levels for longer to counter sticky inflation.

In Japan, "stocks were seen starting lower following falls of US shares," Toshiyuki Kanayama, senior analyst at Monex, said in a note.

Among major shares in Tokyo, SoftBank Group dropped 0.60 percent to 6,440 yen, Sony Group slid 1.23 percent to 11,980 yen and Toyota trimmed 0.52 percent to 2,364.5 yen.

Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing lost 1.63 percent to 32,480 yen.