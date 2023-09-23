Open Menu

Tokyo Stocks Open Lower

Muhammad Irfan Published September 23, 2023 | 05:50 PM

Tokyo stocks open lower

Tokyo, Sept 21 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2023 ) :Tokyo stocks opened lower Thursday, extending falls on Wall Street after the Federal Reserve signalled it could lift interest rates again this year.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.37 percent, or 121.66 points, at 32,902.12 in early trade, while the broader Topix index was down 0.10 percent, or 2.43 points, at 2,403.57.

"The Japanese market is expected to start with losses following falls in US shares," Monex senior market analyst Toshiyuki Kanayama said.

The Fed voted Wednesday to hold interest rates at a 22-year high while predicting that lending rates will need to remain higher for longer to definitively cool inflation.

The Dollar fetched 148.37 Yen in early Asian trade, against 148.22 yen in New York, where the greenback rallied against the euro and other major currencies.

Overnight, all three US major stocks indices finished in the red, with the Dow finishing down 0.2 percent at 34,440.88, the broad-based S&P shedding 0.9 percent, and the tech-rich Nasdaq tumbling 1.5 percent.

"The critical question is where interest rates will ultimately settle once the Fed concludes its hiking cycle," said Stephen Innes, managing partner of SPI Asset Management.

"And whether the US economy avoids a recession is a significant consideration for both stock and bond investors," he said.

In Tokyo, Sony Group was down 1.03 percent at 12,470 yen, drugmaker Eisai was off 1.99 percent at 8,671 yen, and electronic parts maker Murata Manufacturing was down 1.93 percent at 8,220 yen.

SoftBank Group was down 1.84 percent at 6,343 yen. Toyota was up 0.73 percent at 2,819.5 yen.

Toshiba was up 0.17 percent at 4,605.0 yen after it announced a successful tender offer to take the troubled Japanese conglomerate private.

"Since the total number of shares tendered exceeded the minimum number of shares to be purchased, the tender offer was successfully completed," with the offerer obtaining 78.65 percent in shares, Toshiba said.

Remaining Toshiba shares that the offerers was unable to acquire "will be delisted in accordance with the delisting criteria determined by the Tokyo Stock Exchange," the company said.

Related Topics

Dollar Company Tokyo New York Euro Tokyo Stock Exchange Stocks Market All Toyota Asia

Recent Stories

Sultan bin Ahmed witnesses agreement to implement ..

Sultan bin Ahmed witnesses agreement to implement &#039;Sharjah Sat-2&#039;

8 minutes ago
 COP28 Presidency tells United Nations General Asse ..

COP28 Presidency tells United Nations General Assembly: “Climate change is our ..

38 minutes ago
 ZHO disseminates sign language for deaf members of ..

ZHO disseminates sign language for deaf members of society, facilitate their emp ..

1 hour ago
 Abu Dhabi City Municipality hosts event promoting ..

Abu Dhabi City Municipality hosts event promoting Beauty of Al Shamkha gardens

1 hour ago
 Nawaz Sharif did not escape from jail to fly to Lo ..

Nawaz Sharif did not escape from jail to fly to London, says Solangi

2 hours ago
 A Mighty Price-drop Comes to a Stellar realme C-Se ..

A Mighty Price-drop Comes to a Stellar realme C-Series Line-up

2 hours ago
Sharjah Airport receives Saudi passengers with fes ..

Sharjah Airport receives Saudi passengers with festive atmosphere

2 hours ago
 World Cup 2023: Indian Visa delay forces Pakistan ..

World Cup 2023: Indian Visa delay forces Pakistan to cancel 'team-bounding trip' ..

2 hours ago
 4th annual Emirates Oncology Society conference la ..

4th annual Emirates Oncology Society conference launched in Dubai

2 hours ago
 President Xi to inaugurate Asian Games today

President Xi to inaugurate Asian Games today

2 hours ago
 President stresses for innovative steps to enroll ..

President stresses for innovative steps to enroll 27mln children in schools

3 hours ago
 MEIDAM 2023 discusses latest dermatology and cosme ..

MEIDAM 2023 discusses latest dermatology and cosmetic medicine trends

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous