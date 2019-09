(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Tokyo, Sept 25 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2019 ) :Tokyo stocks opened lower on Wednesday tracking falls on Wall Street as a higher Yen weighed on the market.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.61 percent or 133.88 points at 21,964.96 in early trade, while the broader Topix index was down 0.54 percent or 8.76 points at 1,614.18.