Tokyo stocks open lower

Tokyo, Sept 30 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2019 ) :Tokyo stocks opened lower on Monday, extending losses on Wall Street, as investors awaited a series of key events this week starting with China's manufacturing data later in the day.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.49 percent or 106.74 points at 21,772.16 in early trade, while the broader Topix index was down 0.72 percent or 11.57 points at 1,592.68.