Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2020 ) :Tokyo stocks opened lower on Thursday after a choppy session in New York amid lingering worries about the spread of the new coronavirus.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index slid 0.47 percent or 109.31 points to 23,270.09 in early trade, while the broader Topix index was down 0.48 percent or 8.14 points at 1,691.81.