Tokyo stocks open lower

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2020 ) :Tokyo stocks opened lower on Monday after sharp rallies last week on hopes for a phased reopening of the US economy, with investor focus now on the number of domestic virus cases.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 1.21 percent or 241.13 points at 19,656.13 in early trade, while the broader Topix index was down 0.58 percent or 8.38 points at 1,434.16.