Tokyo stocks open lower

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2020 ) :Tokyo stocks opened lower on Thursday, tracking falls on Wall Street, with traders watching the Japanese government's expected partial lifting of a state of emergency imposed over the coronavirus outbreak.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.70 percent or 141.50 points at 20,125.55 in early trade, while the broader Topix index slipped 0.68 percent or 10.06 points to 1,464.63.