UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tokyo Stocks Open Lower

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 14th May 2020 | 08:40 AM

Tokyo stocks open lower

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2020 ) :Tokyo stocks opened lower on Thursday, tracking falls on Wall Street, with traders watching the Japanese government's expected partial lifting of a state of emergency imposed over the coronavirus outbreak.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.70 percent or 141.50 points at 20,125.55 in early trade, while the broader Topix index slipped 0.68 percent or 10.06 points to 1,464.63.

Related Topics

Tokyo Stocks Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sheikha Fatima orders distribution of Iftar meals ..

7 hours ago

Masks made by inmates distributed to workers, heal ..

7 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid grants Golden Visa to 212 DHA ..

7 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Emergency and Crisis Committee inaugurat ..

8 hours ago

Urban air quality improves in US as coronavirus em ..

8 hours ago

UAE announces rise in COVID-19 recoveries to 6,523 ..

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.