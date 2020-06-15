Tokyo stocks open lower

(@FahadShabbir)

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2020 ) :Tokyo stocks opened lower on Monday as fears grew over a second wave of domestic coronavirus infections and investors awaited a set of Chinese data due later in the day.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.68 percent, or 152.26 points, at 22,153.22 in early trade, while the broader Topix index was down 0.51 percent, or 7.95 points, at 1,562.73.