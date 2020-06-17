Tokyo stocks open lower after five percent rally

(@FahadShabbir)

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2020 ) :Tokyo stocks opened slightly lower on Wednesday as investors locked in profits after the key Nikkei index soared nearly five percent in the previous session.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.31 percent or 70.43 points at 22,511.78 in early trade, while the broader Topix index fell 0.14 percent or 2.20 points to 1,591.25.