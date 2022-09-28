UrduPoint.com

Tokyo Stocks Open Lower After Mixed US Close

Sumaira FH Published September 28, 2022 | 08:40 AM

Tokyo, Sept 28 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2022 ) :Tokyo stocks opened lower on Wednesday after Wall Street ended mixed, with the S&P 500 notching a new low for the year.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.98 percent, or 261.70 points, at 26,310.17 in morning trade, while the broader Topix index was down 0.78 percent, or 14.65 points, at 1,858.36.

The falls came after "the US Dow and S&P dropped again", senior market analyst Toshiyuki Kanayama of Monex said.

In New York overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average finished down 0.4 percent and the broad-based S&P 500 shed 0.2 percent, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index climbed 0.3 percent.

The mixed close in US shares followed five straight days of declines, but any signs of a rebound are "fragile", warned OANDA market analyst Edward Moya.

Investors' focus remains on the US Federal Reserve's plans to hike interest rates, as "the end to the Fed tightening cycle is in view", Moya said, adding that "the question is how restrictive will rates get".

The Dollar fetched 144.69 Yen in early Asian trade, against 144.81 yen in New York.

Toyota was down 1.08 percent at 1,964.5 yen, Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing was down 1.82 percent at 79,830 yen, and SoftBank Group was off 0.46 percent at 5,007 yen.

Some electronics companies were higher, with Sony Group trading up 0.94 percent at 9,723 yen and electronic parts maker Murata Manufacturing up 0.43 percent at 7,017 yen.

Chip-testing equipment maker Advantest was up 0.42 percent at 7,130 yen and chip-making equipment manufacturer Tokyo Electron was up 0.81 percent at 38,680 yen.

US Vice-President Kamala Harris is expected to meet with a group of Japanese executives from the semiconductor industry later on Wednesday.

