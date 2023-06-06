UrduPoint.com

Tokyo Stocks Open Lower After US Falls

Faizan Hashmi Published June 06, 2023 | 08:00 AM

Tokyo stocks open lower after US falls

Tokyo, June 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2023 ) :Tokyo stocks opened lower Tuesday, extending falls on Wall Street, where profit-taking prevailed after a rally spurred by last week's congressional agreement to avert a catastrophic debt default.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.78 percent, or 251.67 points, at 31,965.76 in early trade, while the broader Topix index trimmed 0.79 percent, or 17.61 points, to 2,202.18.

The Dollar fetched 139.51 yen, against 139.54 Yen in New York on Monday.

Overnight, Wall Street stocks receded from multi-month highs reached last week after the world's largest economy avoided its first-ever debt default.

In Tokyo, "the market was seen starting lower following US falls," Monex senior market analyst Toshiyuki Kanayama said.

On Monday, the key Nikkei index finished at 32,217.43, the first time it had topped the 32,000 mark since 1990 -- shortly before Japan's "bubble" economy burst, triggering decades of economic malaise.

Although stocks started trading lower in Tokyo on Tuesday, "the market remains bullish even as investors exercise vigilance against short-term overheat and price surges," Tokai Tokyo Securities said.

That means "falls may start narrowing" as the day goes on, it added.

Shortly before the opening bell, a government survey showed that real-term wages for workers in Japan declined three percent in April from a year earlier.

A separate government report also found household spending in April dipped 4.4 percent in real terms from the previous year.

Among major shares, SoftBank Group lost 0.33 percent to 6,002 yen, Sony Group trimmed 1.08 percent to 13,710 yen and Toyota dropped 0.22 percent to 2,024 yen.

Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing edged up 0.02 percent to 34,170 yen.

