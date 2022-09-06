Tokyo stocks open lower after US market close

(@FahadShabbir)

Tokyo, Sept 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2022 ) :Tokyo stocks opened lower on Tuesday in subdued trade, with few fresh market-moving events after a holiday for US bourses.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.17 percent, or 46.11 points, at 27,573.50 in early trade, while the broader Topix index was down 0.25 percent, or 4.91 points, at 1,923.88.

"Japanese shares are seen trading in a narrow range with few fresh market-moving factors available because the US market was closed," senior market analyst Toshiyuki Kanayama of Monex said in a note.

The Dollar fetched 140.42 Yen in early Asian trade, against 140.

53 yen in London on Monday.

Japan's household spending in July was up 3.4 percent year-on-year, the second consecutive monthly increase, according to data released by the internal affairs ministry before the opening bell.

The data did not prompt strong market reaction.

Among major shares in Tokyo, Sony Group was down 0.51 percent at 10,810 yen, Honda was off 0.47 percent at 3,603 yen, and Japan Airlines was down 0.52 percent at 2,477 yen.

SoftBank Group was up 0.60 percent at 5,530 yen, Panasonic was up 0.41 percent at 1,104.5 yen, and Toyota was up 0.37 percent at 2,044.5 yen.