Tokyo Stocks Open Lower Ahead Of Fed Decision

Faizan Hashmi Published November 02, 2022 | 08:40 AM

Tokyo stocks open lower ahead of Fed decision

Tokyo, Nov 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2022 ) :Tokyo stocks opened lower on Wednesday, extending falls on Wall Street after mixed US economic data added to nervousness ahead of a major decision by the Federal Reserve.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.36 percent, or 98.66 points, at 27,580.26 in early trade, while the broader Topix index was down 0.06 percent, or 1.11 points, at 1,937.39.

"Japanese shares started with losses following falls in US shares, with a wait-and-see attitude expected to grow" ahead of the US Federal Reserve's policy decision due later in the day, said Monex senior market analyst Toshiyuki Kanayama.

Wall Street stocks slipped overnight, after a survey of American manufacturers showed the sector barely in growth mode in October, a weak reading which was offset by Labor Department data showing a surge in open positions in September.

Markets have rallied this month, largely due to expectations that the Fed could soon pivot away from its very aggressive posture of fighting inflation.

The Dollar fetched 147.82 Yen in early Asian trade, against 148.23 yen in New York on Tuesday.

Sony Group soared 9.05 percent to 10,960 yen after the company raised its annual net profit and sales forecasts.

Toyota was down 0.52 percent at 2,009 yen on profit-taking after it kept its annual net profit forecast unchanged, as the weaker yen offsets supply-chain disruptions that have forced the Japanese car giant to slash production targets.

Japan Airlines was down 0.75 percent at 2,783 yen after it revised up its full-year sales forecast.

