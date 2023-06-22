Tokyo stocks open lower ahead of Fed speeches

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2023 ) :Tokyo stocks opened lower on Wednesday after talk that markets are overbought led to falls on Wall Street, with investors shifting focus to speeches by Federal Reserve officials.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.39 percent, or 130.27 points, at 33,258.64 in early trade, while the broader Topix index slipped 0.34 percent, or 7.82 points, to 2,276.03.

"Investors are turning cautious ahead of another hefty dose" of commentary from Federal Reserve officials, Stephen Innes, managing partner of SPI Asset Management, said in a note.

They include testimony from Fed Chair Jerome Powell before the House Financial Services Committee.

Overnight on Wall Street, the Dow shed 0.7 percent to 34,054.

07, the broad-based S&P 500 dipped 0.5 percent, and the tech-rich Nasdaq lost 0.2 percent, giving back a fraction of gains from recent weeks.

The Dollar fetched 141.32 Yen in Asia, against 141.40 yen in New York.

Among major shares in Tokyo, Toyota was down 1.14 percent at 2,218.5 yen, Sony Group was off 1.42 percent at 13,540 yen, and market heavyweight Fast Retailing, the Uniqlo casual wear operator, was down 0.86 percent at 36,700 yen.

SoftBank Group rallied 3.57 percent to 6,930 yen after Singapore-based, SoftBank-backed ride-hailing firm Grab announced it is cutting over 1,000 jobs or 11 percent of its workforce.

Panasonic was up 0.45 percent at 1,659 yen. Shipping firm Mitsui O.S.K. Lines was up 0.43 percent at 3,271 yen.