Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2021 ) :Tokyo stocks opened lower Friday after US shares snapped a three-day rally and investors awaited a key US inflation report due later in the day.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.50 percent or 144.70 points at 28,580.77 in early trade, while the broader Topix index slipped 0.21 percent or4.14 points to 1,986.65.