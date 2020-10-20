Tokyo stocks open lower as hope fades over US stimulus

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2020 ) :Tokyo stocks opened lower on Tuesday on dwindling chances of a US stimulus package and coronavirus infections surging across Europe and elsewhere.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.23 percent or 55.30 points at 23,615.83 in early trade, while the broader Topix index fell 0.25 percent or 4.15 points to 1,633.83.

"Japanese shares are seen losing after US shares dropped" on pessimism over a spending package to boost the coronavirus-ravaged US economy, Toshiyuki Kanayama, senior market analyst at Monex, said.

The Dollar fetched 105.57 Yen in early Asian trade, against 105.40 yen in New York late Monday.

In Tokyo, SoftBank Group was down 0.95 percent at 7,175 yen after a report it plans to pour more than $20 billion into its new investment business.

Japan Exchange Group was up 1.00 percent at 2,737 yen despite a report the Financial Services Agency will probe the firm over a hardware shutdown on October 1. Hardware maker Fujitsu was down 0.29 percent at 13,975 yen.

On Wall Street, the Dow ended down 1.5 percent at 28,195.42.