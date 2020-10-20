UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tokyo Stocks Open Lower As Hope Fades Over US Stimulus

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Tue 20th October 2020 | 08:40 AM

Tokyo stocks open lower as hope fades over US stimulus

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2020 ) :Tokyo stocks opened lower on Tuesday on dwindling chances of a US stimulus package and coronavirus infections surging across Europe and elsewhere.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.23 percent or 55.30 points at 23,615.83 in early trade, while the broader Topix index fell 0.25 percent or 4.15 points to 1,633.83.

"Japanese shares are seen losing after US shares dropped" on pessimism over a spending package to boost the coronavirus-ravaged US economy, Toshiyuki Kanayama, senior market analyst at Monex, said.

The Dollar fetched 105.57 Yen in early Asian trade, against 105.40 yen in New York late Monday.

In Tokyo, SoftBank Group was down 0.95 percent at 7,175 yen after a report it plans to pour more than $20 billion into its new investment business.

Japan Exchange Group was up 1.00 percent at 2,737 yen despite a report the Financial Services Agency will probe the firm over a hardware shutdown on October 1. Hardware maker Fujitsu was down 0.29 percent at 13,975 yen.

On Wall Street, the Dow ended down 1.5 percent at 28,195.42.

Related Topics

Exchange Business Dollar Europe Tokyo New York October Stocks Market Asia Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Imran Khan will become more powerful in coming day ..

6 hours ago

UAE ambassador to Bahrain participates in virtual ..

8 hours ago

Sharjah Islamic Bank launches the &quot;Joud&quot; ..

8 hours ago

Etihad operates maiden commercial passenger flight ..

8 hours ago

UAE renews its continued commitment to supporting ..

8 hours ago

Maktoum bin Mohammed chairs first meeting of Highe ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.