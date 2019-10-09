Tokyo stocks open lower as hopes dim for US-China trade talks

(@imziishan)

Tokyo, Oct 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2019 ) :Tokyo stocks opened lower on Wednesday as Wall Street tumbled on dimming hopes for much-anticipated trade talks later this week following reports of heightened tensions between the US and China.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.91 percent or 197.50 points at 21,390.28 in early trade, while the broader Topix index was down 0.80 percent or 12.77 points at 1,573.73.