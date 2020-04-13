Tokyo stocks open lower as oil prices jump

(@FahadShabbir)

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2020 ) :Tokyo stocks opened lower on Monday as oil prices jumped, after top producers agreed on output cuts to shore up energy markets battered by the coronavirus pandemic and a Saudi-Russian price war.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 1.11 percent or 215.51 points at 19,282.99 in early trade, while the broader Topix index was down 1.00 percent or 14.35 points at 1,415.69.

"The Sunday agreement by oil producers... is weighing on the Tokyo market," Toyo Securities chief strategist Ryuta Otsuka told AFP.

Top oil-producing countries agreed Sunday on "historic" output cuts in a bid to boost plummeting oil prices.

OPEC producers dominated by Saudi Arabia and allies led by Russia met via videoconference for an hour Sunday in a last effort to cement a deal struck early Friday.

On Monday, oil prices jumped more than three percent, with US benchmark West Texas Intermediate trading up 7.

03 percent at $24.36 a barrel with Brent crude, the international benchmark, putting on 4.64 percent.

The spread of the new coronavirus and the number of infected were still the main focus, but market sentiment could improve slightly following positive reports including a potential peaking in the number of infected in New York, Otsuka added.

The Dollar fetched 108.33 Yen in early Asian trade, against 108.37 yen in Tokyo late Friday.

In Tokyo, some blue-chip exporters were lower, with parts maker Murata Manufacturing dropping 2.02 percent to 5,639 yen and Shin-Etsu Chemical down 1.74 percent to 11,270 yen.

Uniqlo casual wear operator and market heavyweight Fast Retailing was down 1.14 percent at 47,640 yen while telecom and investment giant SoftBank Group was down 0.44 percent at 4,328 yen.