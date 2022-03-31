UrduPoint.com

Tokyo Stocks Open Lower As Ukraine Hopes Recede

Umer Jamshaid Published March 31, 2022 | 09:10 AM

Tokyo stocks open lower as Ukraine hopes recede

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2022 ) :Tokyo shares opened lower Thursday on receding hopes for a breakthrough in the war in Ukraine and ahead of the Tokyo Stock Exchange's market realignment next week.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index gave up 0.79 percent, or 221.22 points, to 27,806.03 in early trade, while the broader Topix index fell 0.80 percent, or 15.83 points, to 1,951.77.

The Dollar fetched 122.04 yen, up from 121.79 Yen in New York late Wednesday.

Extending falls on Wall Street, the Nikkei opened lower as scepticism over Ukraine peace prospects weighed on investor sentiment.

Market expectations for progress in Russia-Ukraine negotiations are ebbing, after both sides struck a negative tone with Kremlin officials saying there was nothing "too promising" in the discussions.

"Talks have been deemed positive, but many traders are expecting a prolonged period before a breakthrough in reaching a peace agreement," Oanda's Edward Moya said.

Meanwhile, a wait-and-see attitude appeared to take hold as the Tokyo Stock Exchange braces for a restructuring next week that is seen as an attempt to improve corporate governance and lure more global investors.

"A desire to see how the TSE reorganisation will unfold next week is at play, and this will be a day to build up strength for the coming week and beyond," Okasan Online Securities said.

Among major shares in Tokyo, Softbank Group lost 0.33 percent to 5,613 yen, Sony Group dropped 0.34 percent to 12,890 yen and Toyota gave up 0.22 percent to 2,213.5 yen.

Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing fell 0.68 percent to 62,520 yen. Toshiba sank 0.61 percent to 4,683 yen.

Related Topics

Ukraine Dollar Tokyo Progress New York Tokyo Stock Exchange Market From Agreement Toyota

Recent Stories

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 31st March 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 31st March 2022

12 seconds ago
 US to Run Out of Monoclonal Antibody Supply by Lat ..

US to Run Out of Monoclonal Antibody Supply by Late May Without Extra Funding - ..

9 hours ago
 London Tightens Sanctions Against Russia's Tinkov, ..

London Tightens Sanctions Against Russia's Tinkov, Shvidler

9 hours ago
 Russian Emergencies Ministry Says Its Aircraft Can ..

Russian Emergencies Ministry Says Its Aircraft Can Operate Worldwide Despite San ..

10 hours ago
 Biden Says Will Try to See Parents of Ex-US Marine ..

Biden Says Will Try to See Parents of Ex-US Marine Trevor Reed Held in Russia

10 hours ago
 Shelling throws doubt on Russia's de-escalation in ..

Shelling throws doubt on Russia's de-escalation in Ukraine

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.