Tokyo stocks open lower despite US rallies

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2020 ) :Tokyo stocks opened lower on Thursday despite rallies on Wall Street, as Chinese authorities announced the death toll from new coronavirus surged by 242 in a single day in hard-hit Hubei province.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index slipped 0.14 percent or 32.90 points to 23,828.31 in early trade, while the broader Topix index was down 0.25 percent or 4.31 points at 1,714.61.