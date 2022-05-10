UrduPoint.com

Tokyo Stocks Open Lower Extending US Falls

Faizan Hashmi Published May 10, 2022 | 08:20 AM

Tokyo stocks open lower extending US falls

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2022 ) :Tokyo stocks opened lower Tuesday, tracking another Wall Street rout on stubborn fears over rising US interest rates and inflation, with investors eyeing earnings reports.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.69 percent, or 181.59 points, at 26,137.75 in early trade, while the broader Topix index dropped 0.91 percent, or 17.18 points, to 1,861.21.

"Japanese shares are seen weighed down by worries over US monetary tightening and over a slowing Chinese economy," Mizuho Securities said in a note.

Investors are closely watching corporate earnings reports, including Japan Steel, game giant Nintendo, and trading house Itochu, due later in the day, it added.

On Wall Street, the Nasdaq tumbled more than four percent as US equities endured another battering amid worries over inflation, rising interest rates and a slowing economy.

All three major US indices were pummelled, with the Dow falling two percent, the broad-based S&P 500 sliding 3.

2 percent and the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index dropping 4.3 percent.

The latest round of weakness in global stocks was sparked by last week's US Federal Reserve meeting when policymakers announced the biggest interest rate hike since 2000 and signalled more aggressive tightening ahead.

Markets are also edgy over supply chain problems due to China's Covid-19 lockdowns and the upheaval from the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

In Asia, the Dollar changed hands at 129.99 yen, against 130.26 Yen in New York late Monday.

Among major shares in Tokyo, Nintendo was down 0.36 percent at 56,020 yen, Nippon Steel was off 1.98 percent at 1,931.5 yen, and Sony was down 5.03 percent at 10,295 yen, ahead of their full-year earnings reports due after the market close.

Trading house Itochu dropped 4.44 percent to 3,705 yen ahead of its earnings report to be released during trading hours, and Mitsubishi Motors was off 2.65 percent at 331 yen ahead of its earnings reports due in after hours.

Related Topics

Ukraine Dollar Russia China Tokyo New York Japan Stocks Market From Mitsubishi Asia

Recent Stories

One dead, more than a dozen injured in Austria tra ..

One dead, more than a dozen injured in Austria train accident: news agency

8 hours ago
 Sri Lanka's day of violence: key flashpoints

Sri Lanka's day of violence: key flashpoints

8 hours ago
 Moscow marks Victory Day in shadow of Ukraine conf ..

Moscow marks Victory Day in shadow of Ukraine conflict

8 hours ago
 Shots fired from Sri Lanka PM residence under sieg ..

Shots fired from Sri Lanka PM residence under siege

8 hours ago
 Ukraine EU bid could take 'decades', warns Macron

Ukraine EU bid could take 'decades', warns Macron

9 hours ago
 Prince Charles to stand in for Queen at UK parliam ..

Prince Charles to stand in for Queen at UK parliament opening

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.